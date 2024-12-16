Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 16, 2024
Dec 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on December 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 16, 2024, is 19.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.02 °C and 22.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.19 °C and 22.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 343.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 17, 2024
|19.70
|Sky is clear
|December 18, 2024
|20.63
|Sky is clear
|December 19, 2024
|20.01
|Few clouds
|December 20, 2024
|20.39
|Sky is clear
|December 21, 2024
|20.97
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|20.10
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|19.47
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on December 16, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
