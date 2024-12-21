Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.72 °C and 23.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 326.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days: Gurugram weather update on December 21, 2024 The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 21, 2024, is 17.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.02 °C and 22.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.72 °C and 23.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 326.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 17.98 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 20.90 Scattered clouds December 24, 2024 19.45 Scattered clouds December 25, 2024 21.49 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 21.55 Broken clouds December 27, 2024 21.10 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 22.23 Light rain

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.98 °C Light rain Chennai 28.31 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.47 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.48 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.47 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 17.89 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.