Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 10, 2024 19.62 °C Sky is clear December 11, 2024 19.14 °C Sky is clear December 12, 2024 19.33 °C Sky is clear December 13, 2024 19.63 °C Sky is clear December 14, 2024 19.34 °C Sky is clear December 15, 2024 20.24 °C Sky is clear December 16, 2024 20.94 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.79 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 28.04 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.57 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 22.12 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.43 °C Light rain

The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 9, 2024, is 18.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.02 °C and 22.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.74 °C and 21.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 217.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.