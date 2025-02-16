Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on February 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on February 16, 2025, is 26.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.02 °C and 28.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.95 °C and 29.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 277.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 17, 2025
|26.31
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|26.96
|Overcast clouds
|February 19, 2025
|28.26
|Broken clouds
|February 20, 2025
|27.35
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|27.84
|Light rain
|February 22, 2025
|25.81
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|26.22
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025
