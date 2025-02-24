Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 24, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on February 24, 2025, is 22.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.02 °C and 28.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:18 PM. Gurugram weather update on February 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.14 °C and 29.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 196.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 25, 2025 22.79 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 26.66 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 29.80 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 28.34 Overcast clouds March 1, 2025 23.91 Light rain March 2, 2025 26.28 Broken clouds March 3, 2025 27.23 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.51 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.19 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.7 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.65 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.03 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



