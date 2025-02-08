Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on February 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on February 8, 2025, is 18.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.02 °C and 24.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.41 °C and 26.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 171.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 9, 2025
|18.71
|Scattered clouds
|February 10, 2025
|22.83
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|24.00
|Scattered clouds
|February 12, 2025
|24.97
|Broken clouds
|February 13, 2025
|25.75
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|23.60
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|22.06
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025
