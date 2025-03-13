Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on March 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 13, 2025, is 33.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.02 °C and 36.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.22 °C and 34.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.02 °C and 36.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 184.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 14, 2025
|33.31
|Scattered clouds
|March 15, 2025
|32.22
|Overcast clouds
|March 16, 2025
|32.78
|Broken clouds
|March 17, 2025
|32.17
|Few clouds
|March 18, 2025
|30.10
|Few clouds
|March 19, 2025
|32.54
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|33.80
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025
