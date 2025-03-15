Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 15, 2025, is 32.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 36.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Gurugram weather update on March 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.25 °C and 33.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.02 °C and 36.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 16, 2025 32.34 Overcast clouds March 17, 2025 30.62 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 31.73 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 31.41 Scattered clouds March 20, 2025 32.65 Broken clouds March 21, 2025 33.79 Scattered clouds March 22, 2025 34.34 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.28 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.22 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.56 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 31.32 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.81 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 33.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.73 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.