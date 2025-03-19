Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 19, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on March 19, 2025 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 19, 2025, is 31.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.02 °C and 34.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.59 °C and 35.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
With temperatures ranging between 17.02 °C and 34.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 183.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 20, 2025
|31.55
|Few clouds
|March 21, 2025
|33.74
|Few clouds
|March 22, 2025
|34.34
|Broken clouds
|March 23, 2025
|31.98
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|32.74
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|35.80
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|36.92
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 19, 2025
