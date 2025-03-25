Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 25, 2025, is 35.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.02 °C and 37.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 7% and the wind speed is 7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:35 PM. Gurugram weather update on March 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.01 °C and 38.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.02 °C and 37.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 26, 2025 35.34 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 36.63 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 35.67 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 31.26 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 31.46 Overcast clouds March 31, 2025 31.94 Sky is clear April 1, 2025 33.83 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.75 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.2 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 33.45 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.5 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.75 °C Sky is clear



