Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.0 °C, check weather forecast for March 6, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 06, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on March 6, 2025 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 6, 2025, is 26.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.0 °C and 30.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.

Gurugram weather update on March 06, 2025
Gurugram weather update on March 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.11 °C and 31.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 97.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 7, 202526.62Sky is clear
March 8, 202527.67Few clouds
March 9, 202528.21Sky is clear
March 10, 202530.40Sky is clear
March 11, 202532.21Scattered clouds
March 12, 202533.37Scattered clouds
March 13, 202534.24Few clouds


Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.23 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.98 °C Few clouds
Chennai30.63 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru30.52 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad30.96 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad28.08 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.31 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

