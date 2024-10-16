Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024
Oct 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on October 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on October 16, 2024, is 33.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 35.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.07 °C and 34.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 35.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 177.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 17, 2024
|32.11 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 18, 2024
|33.41 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 19, 2024
|32.97 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 20, 2024
|32.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|32.71 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 22, 2024
|33.59 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 23, 2024
|34.3 °C
|Sky is clear
