Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on October 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on October 20, 2024, is 32.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 35.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, October 21, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.39 °C and 35.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.02 °C and 35.19 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 166.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 21, 2024 32.85 °C Sky is clear
October 22, 2024 32.91 °C Sky is clear
October 23, 2024 33.27 °C Sky is clear
October 24, 2024 33.46 °C Sky is clear
October 25, 2024 33.34 °C Sky is clear
October 26, 2024 33.28 °C Sky is clear
October 27, 2024 32.08 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.32 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.46 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.35 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.07 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.06 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Gurugram weather update on October 20, 2024
Gurugram weather update on October 20, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 20, 2024
