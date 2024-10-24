Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 24, 2024
Oct 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on October 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on October 24, 2024, is 29.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 35.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.03 °C and 35.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 167.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 24, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 25, 2024
|33.02 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 26, 2024
|32.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 27, 2024
|31.75 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 28, 2024
|31.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 29, 2024
|32.62 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 30, 2024
|34.49 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 31, 2024
|34.76 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
