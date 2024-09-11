 Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024

Sep 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on September 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 11, 2024, is 32.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 35.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.94 °C and 30.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 35.97 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 12, 2024 25.69 °C Moderate rain
September 13, 2024 24.63 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 14, 2024 26.65 °C Moderate rain
September 15, 2024 22.44 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 16, 2024 28.51 °C Light rain
September 17, 2024 27.07 °C Moderate rain
September 18, 2024 23.81 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.75 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.09 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 34.07 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.77 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 27.32 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.47 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Gurugram weather update on September 11, 2024
Gurugram weather update on September 11, 2024

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
