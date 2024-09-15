Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 16, 2024 34.2 °C Scattered clouds September 17, 2024 34.59 °C Few clouds September 18, 2024 28.2 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 32.15 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 34.05 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 35.7 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 36.13 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.4 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 25.13 °C Light rain Chennai 32.76 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.97 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.18 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 33.47 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 15, 2024, is 33.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.02 °C and 35.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.64 °C and 36.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.With temperatures ranging between 25.02 °C and 35.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Gurugram the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

