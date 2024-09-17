Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 18, 2024 24.93 °C Moderate rain September 19, 2024 30.36 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 33.95 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 34.91 °C Few clouds September 22, 2024 36.19 °C Overcast clouds September 23, 2024 36.75 °C Few clouds September 24, 2024 36.57 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 17, 2024, is 32.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 34.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.14 °C and 28.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 34.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 135.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.