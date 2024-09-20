Menu Explore
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on September 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 20, 2024, is 30.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 34.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.77 °C and 35.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 34.18 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 296.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 21, 2024 33.53 °C Scattered clouds
September 22, 2024 35.81 °C Scattered clouds
September 23, 2024 35.83 °C Scattered clouds
September 24, 2024 36.85 °C Scattered clouds
September 25, 2024 36.52 °C Moderate rain
September 26, 2024 35.45 °C Sky is clear
September 27, 2024 26.82 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.61 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 32.54 °C Few clouds
Chennai 32.66 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 26.38 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.81 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Few clouds
Delhi 32.71 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Gurugram weather update on September 20, 2024
Gurugram weather update on September 20, 2024

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
