Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.87 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 30, 2024 34.72 °C Overcast clouds October 1, 2024 36.19 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 37.53 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 36.12 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 35.71 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 35.76 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 34.51 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.88 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.68 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.84 °C Moderate rain Delhi 28.39 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 29, 2024, is 28.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.87 °C and 33.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.26 °C and 37.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 178.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024

