Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.87 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024
Sep 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on September 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 29, 2024, is 28.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.87 °C and 33.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.26 °C and 37.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 178.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 30, 2024
|34.72 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 1, 2024
|36.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 2, 2024
|37.53 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 3, 2024
|36.12 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 4, 2024
|35.71 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 5, 2024
|35.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 6, 2024
|34.51 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
