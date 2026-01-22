Gurugram, A woman and her associates have been charged with cyber fraud after allegedly luring individuals with the promise of ₹3 crore in exchange for donating kidneys in the name of Medanta-The Medicity Hospital, police said on Thursday. Gurugram: Woman booked for luring people with ₹3 crore in exchange for kidney donation

Explaining her modus operandi, the police said that the main accused, Priya Santosh, pretends to be a doctor from Medanta and contacts potential victims through social media platforms, fake websites, and WhatsApp groups, enticing them with the promise of ₹3 crore for kidney donations.

An FIR was filed at the Sadar police station based on a complaint from Dr Sanjay Durani, the medical superintendent at Medanta.

According to the complaint, Priya has been impersonating a doctor affiliated with Medanta to defraud individuals.

"This gang has also created a fake website using the Medanta Hospital's logo and name without authorisation. The website advertises that Medanta Hospital is urgently seeking kidneys and promises ₹3 crore to anyone who donates. To gain the trust of potential donors, Priya Santosh presents herself as a Medanta doctor and has even provided a fabricated staff ID on the fake website," Dr Durani said in his complaint.

The scheme came to light when a woman named Pratiksha Pujari allegedly fell victim to Priya's deception.

Initially, Pujari was tricked into paying ₹8,000 as a registration fee. The scammers later assured her that she would receive ₹3 crore but requested an additional deposit of ₹10,000, police said.

When Pujari became suspicious and reached out to the hospital administration, the scam was uncovered. Hospital officials confirmed that there is no doctor by the name of Priya Santosh and that the ID number listed on the fraudulent website was also fake, according to the police.

"Our hospital does not operate any illegal organ trade or any such website. This is the work of an organised cyber gang that is defrauding innocent people and tarnishing the image of the prestigious Medanta-The Medicity Hospital," Dr Durani said.

"Based on the complaint of the hospital's medical superintendent, a case has been registered at the Sadar police station under various Sections of the BNS and IT Act," the Gurugram police spokesperson said, adding that an investigation has been launched and further information is being gathered about the fraudsters.

In April 2024, the Gurugram police and the CM Flying Squad raided Sector 39 in Gurugram and arrested five foreign nationals, including a kidney donor and receiver. All five individuals had been brought to India from Bangladesh and underwent kidney transplants at a private hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, using forged documents.

