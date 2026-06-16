Gurugram woman killed with rolling pin; husband arrested

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating his wife to death with a rolling pin inside their rented accommodation in Sector 92, police said. Investigators said neighbours alerted authorities after the suspect disclosed the incident on Monday morning. (File photo)

The deceased was 31 and from Chainpur in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. She had been living in Gurugram with her husband and their six minor children for more than a decade, police said.

According to investigators, the incident took place between 12.15am and 1am on Monday. The crime came to light later in the morning when the victim’s husband informed neighbours about the killing, following which they alerted the police control room.

Police said the suspect was arrested from the spot soon after officers arrived. However, he allegedly managed to evade a policeman and run several metres before being chased and overpowered.

A senior police officer said the suspect was addicted to liquor and had argued with his wife over cooking dinner late on Sunday night. “Following this, an argument took place when he hit her hard multiple times in the head after picking up the rolling pin using which she was cooking chapati. He was drunk to the extent that he fell asleep at the spot nearby the body after committing the murder,” the officer said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector-10 police station. “The husband has been arrested. The woman’s body will be handed over to the family after autopsy on Tuesday. Further investigation was on in the case,” he said.