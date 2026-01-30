Gurugram woman’s mission to bring dropouts back to schools

In 2012, Anubhooti Bhatnagar never imagined she would embark on a mission to educate and counsel children from marginalised communities who had dropped out of school. A software developer by profession, Bhatnagar realised that her true calling lay elsewhere. She quit her job in 2012 to dedicate herself to improving the lives of underprivileged children through education. Anubhooti Bhatnagar (H)

“I was on bed rest in 2012 due to a health issue. That’s when I realised that what I was doing was not my true calling. I am glad my parents supported me. At that time, I was in Jaipur,” said the 48-year-old.

In 2013, she began teaching clay modelling to children in a nearby garden in Jaipur, most of whom belonged to slum communities. “They were not just my students, they became my friends,” she said.

Over time, neighbours and relatives noticed her work and began supporting her financially. “It was the summer of 2013. While other children were attending summer camps, one of my students asked if I could organise one for them, as they had never experienced it. With a few volunteers, I organised a summer camp with various activities,” she recalled. “Their smiles made it worthwhile.”

In 2014, Bhatnagar moved to Sector 49 in Gurugram and continued her work. She noticed children working at a nearby construction site. “I first became their friend, and through our interactions, I realised they had a strong desire to learn, create and express themselves. That’s when I started teaching them dance and theatre in the community park,” she said.

She said the journey was not easy. While her parents supported her, some neighbours objected to the classes and asked her to stop. Undeterred, she decided to create her own space. She reached out to firms and organisations and raised funds through crowdfunding to rent a dedicated place to continue her work.

Affectionately called “Maa” by the children she mentors, she said her initiative has grown steadily. More than 300 school dropouts have been reintegrated into formal education, and over 60 students have completed their Class 10 and 12 board examinations under her guidance. The children receive training in painting, theatre and dance, along with remedial and study sessions.

“We have two batches, a morning batch for remedial sessions and an evening batch for dropouts,” she said.

Her NGO, which was established in February 2013, also conducts counselling sessions and awareness workshops for underprivileged children, stressing that their dreams and careers matter, she said.

Currently, Bhatnagar works with over 200 students in Gurugram, while her NGO supports more than 250 students each in Jaipur and Bijnor. In Bijnor, her team has partnered with two government schools to set up computer labs by mobilising donations and collaborating with firms through CSR initiatives, with support from school principals.

“Today, the dropout rate is alarming. Some children are never given the opportunity to attend school, while others drop out due to migration or financial pressure,” she said.

Speaking about her vision, Bhatnagar said she aims to reach at least 150,000 students through her programme. “Education is a right that every child must have access to,” she said.

“Education is not just about teaching. It is about connecting with students and building trust. Many children from underprivileged backgrounds have reasons to quit school, but a committed teacher can give them reasons to stay,” she added.