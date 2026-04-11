Gurugram: 17 busy junctions to be redesigned by GMDA

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to redesign 17 busy traffic intersections between sectors 1 and 57 to ensure smoother movement of vehicles. GMDA officials said that these locations have been identified in consultation with the Commission for Air Quality Monitoring (CAQM), with a focus to reduce congestion and curb vehicular pollution at these junctions. A tender has been floated for the project and around ₹7.5 crore has been estimated, officials said. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A tender has been floated for the project and around ₹7.5 crore has been estimated, officials said.

Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA said that as part the work they will improve and extend slip lanes, streamline free left-turn movements, create dedicated U-turns and adjust median lengths to make better use of available road space along these junctions. “These measures are aimed at ensuring smoother traffic flow, reducing wait time at intersections and minimising long queues of vehicles. By reducing stoppage time and improving traffic circulation, the project will also contribute to lowering emissions at these high-traffic points,” Godara said.

The points set for revamp include the junction of Sector 48/49/South City-2, Sector 40/45 Cyber Park, Sector 4/5 Chowk, Rezangla Chowk; Modern Bazar near Mayfield Garden, Opposite Tau Devi Lal Park (Sector 22), Sector Road 72A & Sector 33, Arcadia Mall Red Light, Sector 9 Chowk, Sector 4/7 Chowk, Daultabad Flyover, Millenium City Metro Station, Sector 41/45 Red Light, Bakhtawar Chowk, Unitech Cyber Park, Ghata Power House and Kaushal Chowk.

A tender for laying tiles along the Golf Course extension road has also been floated to ensure both sides of the road are paved to minimise air pollution, the executive engineer added.