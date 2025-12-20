Gurugram: Action to be taken against 90 RMC plants operating without permission

The Gurugram metropolitan development authority (GMDA) has been directed to initiate action against ready mix concrete (RMC) concrete plants that have been operating in the city without taking any permission from the pollution department, said officials on Friday. GMDA has been directed to initiate action.

DS Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development, Haryana government has directed the planning and enforcement wing of GMDA to initiate action against illegal RMC plants and issue notices to them.

During a review meeting held on December 16, the chief town planner, GMDA said that 101 RMC plants are operating within the Gurugram municipal corporation limits and 72 RMC plants within the Manesar municipal corporation limits. The operators of 45 RMC plants in each of the two municipal corporations have not obtained any kind of approval for their operation. They have neither obtained land use conversion (CLU) nor a no objection certificate (NOC) from the pollution department.

The illegal RMC plants are operating in various locations including Sector 88, Kherki Daula, Singhi, Mohammadpur, Sahrawan, Mokalwas, Alipur, Bilaspur, Bashri, Sector 37D, Sector 81, Baslambi, Sector 85, Wazirpur, Gadoli Kalan, Dhanawas, Badshahpur, Naharpur Kasan, Noorpur Jharsha, Palra, Bhangarola, Garhi Harsaru, Dhorka, Sector 99A, Mubarakpur, Sadhrana, Garhi Road, Dharmpur, Bajghera, Bhondsi, Daulatabad, Bahrampur, Maidawas, Sohna Road, Chauma, Dhankot, Sector 64, Mankdola, Jail Road, Sector 107, and Basai.

As per a GMDA official, the pollution department has already issued directions to the illegal operating plants to shut down operations within the Gurugram municipal limits, and action is being taken against these plants for violating pollution norms.