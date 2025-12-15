‘Gurugram–Faridabad–Noida RRTS to affect 299 structures, 41 ha private land’

A social impact assessment study of the proposed Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida Regional Rapid Transit System project has found that around 41 hectares of private land will be required and 299 structures will be affected across the three cities, including residential properties, shops and other buildings falling along the alignment. The proposed RRTS station site near Iffco Chowk. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to the draft detailed project report prepared by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, a total of 74.78 hectares of land will be required for laying tracks and constructing stations and depots for the 61-kilometre RRTS corridor. The proposed Namo Bharat RRTS project will originate from Iffco Chowk in Gurugram and extend to Bata Chowk in Faridabad and Surajpur in Noida.

As per the report, which has been shared with the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments, 16 shops are likely to be affected at Iffco Chowk, while 183 houses and shops near Nehru Colony in Faridabad fall within the alignment. The study has also identified religious sites and a statue near Tikona Park in Faridabad, houses in Ram Nagar Colony, two religious sites near Bata Chowk, shops near Vipul Plaza and several other structures in Faridabad and Noida.

An NCRTC spokesperson said the draft DPR is still under preparation. “The draft DPR will be finalised, taking into account suggestions from the stakeholders. The land will be acquired by NCRTC on the basis of the land acquisition policy that is extant in the respective states,” he said.

The social impact report stated that 299 families comprising 1,255 people will be affected by the project, of whom 54% are men and 46% women. The survey found that 47 percent of affected families have a monthly income between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000, while 39 percent earn less than ₹10,000. Of the total families, 255 claimed to be titleholders, and 13 were reported as non-titleholders or squatters, subject to verification during implementation of the Resettlement Action Plan.

A senior GMRL official present at a Haryana government meeting on the draft DPR last week said the agency has suggested shifting the originating station to Rajiv Chowk instead of Iffco Chowk due to congestion. “Instead of building an elevated corridor, it would be better to take an underground route so that real estate potential along the roads in Gurugram is not reduced,” he said.

The DPR estimates the project cost at ₹15,000 crore. Construction is expected to begin in December 2026 and take about four and a half years. The corridor will have two stations each in Gurugram and Faridabad and one each in Noida and Greater Noida.