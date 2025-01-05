Gurugram: MCG chief inspects city areas for sanitation, sewer issues

Gurugram: Municipal commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg on Saturday conducted a detailed inspection of over a dozen locations across the city to review sanitation and sewer-related complaints. While inspecting areas in Sector 5 and Sector 21, Garg directed officials to clear waste and debris from vacant plots. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

During the visit, Garg instructed officials to resolve the identified issues promptly to ensure cleanliness in public spaces.

Starting from the Civil Lines camp office in the morning, Garg flanked by senior officials, visited key locations, such as Gurudwara Road, Sohna Chowk, Kabir Bhavan Chowk, New Colony Mode, Krishna Chowk, Rezangla Chowk, Palam Vihar Road, and Old Delhi Road. They also inspected Sector 5, Sector 21, and the Kartarpuri secondary collection point.

“If waste is found outside any shop, strict action will be taken, including fines and even shop removal for repeated offenses,” said Garg as he interacted with shopkeepers at Sadar Bazaar’s vegetable market and asked them not to dump waste outside their shops.

The sanitation supervisor, responsible for the area, was asked to explain the subpar cleanliness observed during the inspection.

Garg also met sanitation workers on Gurudwara Road and appreciated their dedication by giving them roses.

While inspecting areas in Sector 5 and Sector 21, Garg directed officials to clear waste and debris from vacant plots. He was apprised that Sector 21 had previously been used for waste segregation by private entities, leading to the establishment of makeshift settlements.

The commissioner ensured that steps were being taken to halt waste dumping and clear the area within a few days.

At several locations, including Sector 5, as complaints of sewer overflows and water leakages were raised, Garg instructed the executive engineers to resolve these issues without delay.

He also inspected public conveniences at Sadar Bazaar and Kamla Nehru Park and instructed officials to ensure regular cleaning and proper maintenance. “Public and community toilets must be in excellent condition to encourage their use by all citizens,” he added.

Garg urged residents to contribute to the city’s cleanliness by segregating waste into wet, dry, and hazardous categories.