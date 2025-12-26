Gurugram: Private hotel run by criminal on govt land demolished

A hotel, built on half-acre captured government land and being operated allegedly by a notorious criminal at Khera Khurrampur in Gurugram’s Farrukhnagar, was demolished on Thursday, said police officials. Turan said the captured land originally belonged to the Haryana public works department.

Existing at a prime location along the road, it was being run for the last several months, and was owned by Rajat Kumar, a man with a criminal past and hailing from Khera Khurrampur, they added.

Investigators said that Kumar has at least 10 criminal cases registered against him at Farrukhnagar, Pataudi, Sector-5 and Sector-10 police stations in the city, and at the City Rewari police station in Rewari district.

Most of the cases are of murder, assault, extortion, illegal firearms possession and smuggling and operating gangs for committing organised crimes, said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer, Gurugram police, adding: “He (Kumar) had become highly active in recent months and at least four of the 10 cases were registered against him this year alone.”

Turan said the captured land originally belonged to the Haryana public works department.

Investigators said the hotel was fetching Kumar ₹2 to 3 lakh earning a month and villagers did not complain about it out of his terror.

After contacting the concerned department, security personnel were deployed at the spot and the hotel was finally demolished, they added.

In the last one week, police officials said, Kumar’s five illegal structures including market complexes, houses, or hotels have been demolished in Gurugram. Most of these were built by capturing government land.

A senior police official,requesting anonymity,said a list of over two dozen such criminal elements, who are operating illegal structures across the city by capturing government land and using them as financial source to sustain their unlawful activities, has been prepared. “All such structures will be completely demolished within a month or two to break their source of fundings,” the official added.