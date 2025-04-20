Gurugram’s Amogh Bansal tops Haryana in JEE Mains 2025

Amogh Bansal, a 17-year-old student from Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 45, Gurgaon, has secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 29 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025, emerging as the Haryana state topper with a percentile score of 99.9992. Amogh Bansal from Gurugram emerging as the Haryana state topper by securing a 99.99 percentile, in Gurugram on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

With this result, Amogh has qualified for admission into the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and is now preparing for the JEE Advanced exam, scheduled for May 18, in pursuit of his dream to study at one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). “I feel IITs will give me the environment and exposure to grow in the field I love. I am really passionate about coding and computer science,” Amodh said.

A calm and focused student, Amodh began preparing for the JEE in Class 9 while managing his school studies. Notably, he topped the city in the Class 10 CBSE board exams with a score of 99.6 percent, without the aid of any coaching or tuition.

“I usually followed a strict routine. I would start my day around 8 am, study for 5 to 6 hours in a stretch, then take a break, have lunch, and continue with another 4 to 5 hours in the evening,” he said. “There were moments of stress, but I tried to keep things balanced by playing the guitar, basketball, or solving puzzles and Sudoku.”

Amodh credits his family for playing a crucial role in his academic journey. His mother, Chandni Bansal, an IT professor, left the corporate world to focus on raising her sons.

“We noticed Amodh’s interest in maths and logical thinking very early. As parents, our job was to observe, encourage, and guide — not to force any subject or career path on him,” she said.

Chandni recalled how the family ensured a distraction-free environment at home. “We have a TV at home, but it has not been used in the last four years for anything other than news. We also kept him away from social media. Children are very vulnerable to distractions at this age, even when they are focused and sincere,” she added.

His father, Sachin Bansal, vice president at HSBC Bank, was equally involved despite a demanding job. “I tried to be there for him whenever he needed a morale boost,” he said. “There were days when Amodh felt overwhelmed. We planned things together, made timetables, discussed priorities, and even reviewed what subjects to focus on next. It was always a joint effort.”

“Right now, I am putting all my energy into the upcoming exam. After that, I hope to get into computer science engineering, and in the future, I may also explore an MBA or MS. But my first goal is to get into IIT,” Amodh said.