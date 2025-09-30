Gurugram’s effigy makers gear up for Dussehra’s grand celebrations

With Dussehra just a day away, Gurugram is brimming with festive spirit. Markets are buzzing, grounds are being prepared, and excitement is building as residents look forward to the symbolic burning of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran. But behind the dazzling spectacle are the hands of local effigy makers, who are working round the clock to complete their craft despite weather challenges and rising costs. Effigies in making. (HT)

Pawan Kumar, a seasoned 60-year-old effigy maker, has been setting up his shop near Government College for Girls in Sector 14 for almost a decade. With over 20 years of experience, Pawan described the challenges of this seasonal craft.

“Just a day ago, sudden showers threatened to ruin weeks of labour. We had to quickly wrap the effigies in plastic. Fortunately, there wasn’t much damage, but we will need to do some touch-ups before delivery,” he said, wiping sweat as he inspected a nearly finished Ravana.

Orders start arriving about three weeks before Dussehra, and Pawan’s family of seven work together to meet the demand. “This year, we have crafted around 20 effigies, ranging from towering 45-foot structures to small 3-foot models. Prices vary between ₹500 and ₹20,000. Over the last 10 years, costs have increased by only ₹1,000 or ₹2,000,” he explained.

Each family member plays a role—one sculpts Ravana’s face, another collects bamboo, while others tie and assemble the body. For the rest of the year, the family earns by weaving chattai (mats).

Reena (goes by single name), a 42-year-old effigy maker who has also set up shop in Sector 14, shared her passion for painting Ravana’s face, which she calls the “soul of the effigy.”

Yet, she said that the year has been tough.

“The heavy rains in September slowed our work. We lost valuable days and had to spend extra on protecting the effigies. Still, we continue because this craft is our heritage,” she said, adding that the raw material for a 15-foot Ravana costs about ₹4,000, and the effigy sells for around ₹7,500–8,000.

Local organisers, too, are gearing up for grand celebrations. Gaurav Sharma, organiser of the New Colony Dussehra committee, said this year’s Ravana will stand 70 feet tall, with Kumbhkaran at 65 feet and Meghnad at 60 feet. “When the committee began in 1948, an effigy cost just ₹60. Today, a single Ravana costs nearly ₹1 lakh,” he said.

Naresh Gupta, general secretary of the Dussehra Mela committee at Gaushala Maidan, said preparations start two months in advance. “We are preparing effigies ranging from 35 to 45 feet this year. The work requires not just labour but also community participation,” he said.

As Gurugram prepares for Vijaydashami, effigy makers hope their artistry and labour will be remembered as more than seasonal work. For them, every Ravana built is not just a structure of bamboo and paper, but a symbol of resilience, tradition, and the timeless story of the triumph of good over evil.