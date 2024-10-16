Menu Explore
Gurugram’s newer sectors to get smart signals within 6 months

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 17, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The work will take six months and cost ₹7.46 crore, officials said. Tender for the same will be awarded next week and work is scheduled to start in November

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday decided to float tenders for the installation of smart traffic signals at 32 junctions in sectors 58 to 115, officials said, after a tender allotment committee meeting was held by the authority’s chief executive officer (CEO).

The traffic lights at all locations will be fitted with vehicle detector cameras, to gauge the vehicular flow at the intersections. (HT Archive)
The traffic lights at all locations will be fitted with vehicle detector cameras, to gauge the vehicular flow at the intersections. (HT Archive)

The work will take six months and cost 7.46 crore, officials said. Tender for the same will be awarded next week and work is scheduled to start in November, officials said.

“A survey was conducted by GMDA, in which 32 junctions in sectors 58-115 were identified for installation of smart traffic signals to ease congestion and improve the commuting experience. The work will be awarded by next week and execution will start by end of next month, as several formalities need to be completed,” said RD Singhal, chief general manager, mobility, GMDA.

Among the key locations where the smart signals will come up are the sector 102A/103 dividing road on Kherki Majra side, sector 110/110A/112/113 Chowk, Bajghera Underpass, sector 45/52 T-Point, Vikas Marg, sector 101/102/102A/104 junction on Dwarka Expressway, sector 93/94/89 T-point, Rampura to Pataudi Road, sector 86/85/90/89 Dadi Sati junction, sector 81/82/85/86 Jai Singh Chowk, and sector 90/91/92/93 Chowk, among others.

Singhal said the smart signals will be equipped with adaptive traffic control systems (ATCS). The traffic lights at all locations will be fitted with vehicle detector cameras, to gauge the vehicular flow at the intersections.

“It will then accordingly adjust the timings of the signals and increase the duration of the green light on its own to ensure smooth flow of traffic. It will also facilitate the creation of green corridors to accord priority to the movement of emergency vehicles,” Singhal said.

This work is being undertaken under the second phase of the project. Under Phase 1, 111 junctions in sectors 1 to 58 are being revamped.

