Gurugram’s sectors 81 to 95 to get roads after several delays

Construction of two major sector dividing roads between sectors 81 and 95, a longstanding demand of residents, is likely to happen soon as the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Tuesday demarcated land for the same.

Officials said that the plots will be transferred to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which will undertake construction of the roads.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP, said that they demarcated a 400-metre stretch on which the road between sectors 81 and 82 has to be constructed. “Due to non-availability of this land, this crucial sector road could not be completed. The land will now be transferred to the GMDA whenever they want it. This road will connect National Highway-48 with the Pataudi highway,” he said.

GMDA officials, however, said that the structures on the demarcated land must be removed first before the handover. “The demarcation of land is fine but the HSVP must remove the existing structures and hand it over to GMDA. As soon as the land is handed over to us, we will construct the road,” Shweta Sharma, executive engineer, GMDA, said.

The other important road will be constructed between sectors 81 and 81A, for which another 400-metre stretch has been demarcated, officials said. These roads have been pending for the past three years, due to which residents have been facing problems in commute, especially during monsoon, due to potholes and waterlogging.

Pravin Malik, a resident of Sare Homes in Sector 92, said that completion of these roads will greatly boost connectivity and help residents move with ease. “During monsoon, the problem becomes more acute due to waterlogging in these areas. Also, the value of property has gone down due to lack of access roads, but this will be corrected after these roads are made,” said Malik.

However, residents also sought clarity on the status of land litigation and if the court decided in favour of HSVP or if this was a routine exercise.

HSVP officials said that encroachments in other pockets are also being removed on priority and a major drive has been planned for next week to eliminate any hindrances to the construction process.

“The authority has also planned a large-scale drive next week to clear all encroachments from land which are needed to construct missing roads in these sectors. The patches which are free of litigation have been identified and these will be cleared,” said Lot.

Officials also identified encroachments and obstacles on plots needed to construct sector-dividing roads between sectors 81 and 86, 94 and 95, 82 and 82A, 90 and 93, 82A and 82A, and 86 and 90.

In July, HSVP formed two committees to expedite the transfer of land to GMDA for construction of roads as well as completion of pending sewage and stormwater projects in developing sectors. The committees were constituted after the chief principal secretary to the chief minister directed officials to complete pending infrastructure works in new sectors on priority.