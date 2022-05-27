Gurugram’s Vipul Lavanya residents finally get back their road after authorities intervene
After almost six months, residents of Vipul Lavanya in Sector 81 finally got access to the 24m internal sector road, which was blocked by a developer to construct an affordable housing project.
An enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday demolished the barricades set up by the developer in December last year to block access to the road.
DTCP officials said according to the directions of the local court and deputy commissioner, Gurugram, the road was cleared and levelled to ensure people could use it without any hindrance. District town planner (enforcement) R S Bhath said, “We had given enough time to the developer to remove the barricades but that did not happen. We deployed two earth-moving machines and removed the obstacles. The developer was asked to remove the material alongside the road.”
Bhath further said that both the developer and RWA have been asked to work together and ensure the safety of commuters during construction. “The road should be made accessible with adequate safety measures and precautions. The side of the road, on which construction is underway, can be barricaded,” said Bhath.
The enforcement department conducted an inspection of the road on April 5 and sent its recommendations to the headquarters in Chandigarh, after which the decision was taken.
Vipul Lavanya condominium has around 500 families. Residents here alleged that despite having access from three sides, they were still facing problems in commuting as the main 24m was blocked. The road was barricaded by SRV Developers, which is constructing an affordable housing project on the land adjacent to the road.
Shibashis Rudra, a resident of Vipul Lavanya, said residents were delighted by the action taken by the department. “People suffered for almost half a year but we finally got relief. The school buses will finally be able to reach the society,” he said.
An official of SRV Developers, when asked about the opening of road, said he was not aware of the matter as he was not present at the site.
