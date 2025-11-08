Gurugram’s young women brave hardships for cricket dream

Every morning, the dusty playground of the government school in Kadipur transforms into a field of dreams. Around 20 young women gather here, cricket bats and balls in hand, practising to represent their school, college and state team. On this ground, they are showing the world that in sports, talent knows no gender. Head coach of the government school in Kadipur , Ajit Singh along with the players. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Head coach of the government school in Kadipur, Ajit Singh had always dreamed of building a cricket team to represent the school in local championships. “I startedcricket coaching at the school in 2008. “I began with the boys team, but soon the girls approached me, saying they wanted to play too. That’s when I decided we would have a girls’ cricket team as well,” Singh said. “I asked them to bring three more girls, then three more after that, and by 2011, we had formed our first women’s cricket team.

“There are three teams, Under-16, Under-19 and Under-23. Girls from this school along with girls from different schools and colleges come here to play cricket. They participate in different tournaments whenever they get the opportunity,” said Singh.

Speaking about the challenges, Singh shared that the girls team face financial constraints. “One of my friends who works in a corporate office, helps us by providing cricket equipment which are in good condition that they no longer use,” he said. “For matches held far from the school, we have to pay exorbitant fares for rickshaw travel. The last match was almost 10–15 kilometers away, and our team had to spend ₹1,500 to reach the venue. It may seem like a small amount to some, but for us, it is a significant expense.”

Singh also revealed that he had coached Shafali Verma when she was around 15 or 16. Verma was named “Player of the Match” in the finals of the Women’s Cricket World Cup on November 2. “Every player deserves a chance. Shafali got her opportunity in the finals, contributed immensely. I am really proud of her,” he said.

In the recent 27th Haryana State Sports Festival, the Under-19 women’s cricket team got the second position. Leading the team, 18-year-old Tanu Patel shared her journey, “I didn’t even know what cricket was at first. One day, a friend invited me to watch a game, and I decided to give it a try. My parents have been supportive throughout,” she shared.

Tanu Patel comes from a family of six sisters. Her mother runs a small tea stall, while her father works as a security guard. “I usually start my day early and finish household chores. I dream of representing the country at the international level, and after November 2, I feel that with hard work and passion, I can achieve it,” she said.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Tanuja (goes by single name) has represented her state cricket championshipsand played at the national level. Recalling one memorable moment, she said, “During the nationals in Indore, there were only four balls left, and the opposing team needed eight runs with just one wicket remaining. I took that final wicket, securing the victory. Everyone lifted me in celebration — it was the best moment of my life.”

“Earlier, my mother used to say that cricket was just a hobby and that I should play it casually. But now, the situation has changed, my parents encourage me and tell me that I can build a career in cricket,” she said. “There are many girls whose parents don’t allow them to play and are not very supportive. But our coach ensures they get the chance to play. He is the anchor of our team,” she added.

When asked about her inspiration, Bharati Kashyap (23) said she looks up to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. “He is both a batsman and a wicketkeeper, just like me. One day, I want to be known as the best wicketkeeper in the country,” she said with a smile.

“I had to skip my trials this year due to personal reasons. Financial challenges are real, but I am not afraid of them. Next year, I will come back and give my trials,” she added while her voice trembled.

Coach Singh has guided his team to multiple championship victories. “The villagers and my friends in the corporate sector have always supported us. For some of these young women, cricket is their liberation, and I cannot let that be taken away,” he said. “If a player is dedicated, the Haryana Cricket Association provides support, and if they identify talent, they make every effort to include her in the team,” he said.