Gurugram: Sec 33 locals decry illegal garbage dumping

Residents of Hans Enclave in sector 33 have raised serious health and hygiene concerns over mounting garbage and illegal dumping along internal and main roads, which they said has gone uncollected for over a month. Residents alleged that the garbage has piled up primarily along the internal roads and on the stretch from Rajiv Chowk to Hans Enclave. (HT)

Anil Pardhan, president of the Hans Enclave residents welfare association (RWA), said, “Garbage dumping has been regular in our area, however, earlier it used to be cleared quickly. Over the past two months, the waste has been left uncollected, causing serious concern for residents.”

“When we approached the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials and the ward councillor, we were told that sanitation workers have not been coming due to salary issues. The area has become not just an eyesore, but also a serious health hazard,” he added.

“While the whole city is facing the issue of rampant illegal garbage dumping, it feels different when it happens close to your house. This is not just a mere eyesore, it is becoming a hazard for the city,” shared Shilpa Rani, another resident.

Kuldeep Yadav, Hans Enclave ward councillor, denied the complaints and said, “There are no reports of illegal garbage dumping in the area. Garbage is collected daily by the assigned team. We know what’s happening on the ground.”

When asked about the agency responsible for collecting waste in the area, Yadav said he is unaware.