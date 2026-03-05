Guugram: 15 kids taken to Rohtak hosp over ‘heart issues’

Fifteen children suspected of having congenital heart disease were transported to the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, for echocardiography tests under a mobile health initiative, officials from the district health department said on Tuesday. The children, aged between 0 and 18 years, were taken in multiple batches via government ambulances over the past two weeks since February 19. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

The screenings were conducted under the National Health Mission’s Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) initiative, as part of intensified birth defect detection drives at 1,033 anganwadi centres earlier this month. Officials said the campaign targets early detection of 32 health conditions, including congenital heart disease, among an estimated 87,744 children by March.

“Of the 15 children who underwent echo tests, two were referred to surgeries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the remaining 13 will be provided free surgeries at the district level,” a senior health department official said.

Officials added that free echocardiogram tests for another 10 children are planned in the coming weeks. Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said eleven mobile health teams are conducting outreach screenings. “Through dedicated health camps and screenings, our eleven mobile health teams are examining the weight, body, height, nutritional value and hearing or vision-related issues of young children to screen early birth defects in remote areas,” he said.

Dr Rashmi Batra, deputy civil surgeon, said early intervention between 0 and 3 years is critical in controlling congenital heart disease. She added that around 78 children received free treatment for the condition last year.

Separately, to mark World Hearing Day on Tuesday, special screening camps were organised at primary and community health centres for patients with hearing-related issues. “The screened patients will be provided a preliminary hearing assessment through examination and impedance audiometry, including neonatal hearing screening, as well as speech therapy available at the district civil hospital in Sector 10A. Treatment will be provided in the form of medicines and surgery under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Deafness,” said Dr Priya Sharma, nodal officer of the programme.