Chandigarh, Strengthening Haryana's anti-narcotics framework, a state-level narco coordination centre meeting here on Wednesday outlined an integrated and technology-driven roadmap to combat the menace. Haryana: 16 pc rise in arrests in drug-related cases, 37 pc jump in interstate crackdown

According to an official statement, the NCORD meeting, chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal, Director General of Police Ajay Singhal and other senior officers.

Compared to 2024, enforcement gathered momentum in 2025, with FIRs registered in drug-related cases rising from 3,330 to 3,738, an increase of 12.25 per cent, and arrests climbing from 6,095 to 7,053, marking a 15.72 per cent rise, the statement said.

The social security pensions of 63 repeat drug offenders have been discontinued under the welfare exclusion framework, it said

Reviewing the action taken report of the previous NCORD meeting, Rastogi emphasised the need for strict compliance with regulatory measures.

Enhancing coordination with key agencies, a proposal was made to shift the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau headquarters from Madhuban to Panchkula.

A dedicated police station for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force at Panchkula is also in the works to improve operational efficiency, it said.

Intermediate quantity cases recorded a substantial jump from 1,985 to 2,610, up by 31.49 per cent, indicating deeper penetration into supply chains, it said.

Inter-state arrests in commercial quantity cases increased sharply from 444 to 610, registering a 37.39 per cent rise, reflecting improved interstate coordination, the statement said.

Preventive enforcement saw a more than five-fold increase, with detentions rising from 12 to 76.

Financial disruption of drug networks also gained traction, as properties of 144 accused were attached in 2025 compared to 54 in the previous year, while the value of attached assets rose from ₹7.55 crore to ₹13.59 crore, an increase of nearly 80 per cent.

The chief secretary also directed the encouragement of 'Prahari Clubs' established to combat substance abuse in educational institutions to actively share information on drug peddlers.

He further directed that to reward the clubs that provide the highest number of accurate tip-offs on Independence Day.

He also mandated that chemist shops dealing with dual-use prescription drugs install CCTV systems, the statement said.

Of 1,737 medical shops inspected over the past three months, in Sirsa district alone, around 18 per cent were found with faulty CCTV systems and nearly 27 per cent operating without a registered pharmacist, it added.

The Food and Drug Administration has been tasked with developing a dedicated software to monitor the diversion of prescription drugs, while inspections of all de-addiction centres are also being undertaken, the statement said.

Haryana is also taking forward the Union Home Ministry's directions issued at the Apex NCORD meeting held in January this year, the statement said.

District-level roadmaps are being finalised for implementation by March 31 this year, along with clearly defined, time-bound prosecution targets under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, it said.

To facilitate a comprehensive assessment of district-wise performance, Rastogi directed that the district-level meetings be convened on a single day next month and that a consolidated report be presented at the next state NCORD meeting.

Further, forensic capabilities will be upgraded with the installation of advanced equipment, including GC-MS, GC-FID, and UV-HPLC, which are analytical techniques used in laboratories for the identification, quantification, and profiling of seized drugs.

Suggestions were also made to bring commonly misused pharmaceutical substances under the NDPS framework.

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