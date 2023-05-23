Vigilance committee to probe delay in construction of Sector 14 community centre

Haryana agriculture Minister JP Dalal on Monday issued directions that district vigilance committee should probe the delay in construction of the Sector 14 community centre after residents complained that even after spending the estimated budget, the complex remained incomplete. Gurugram, India-May 22, 2023: Jai Parkash Dalal, Agriculture minister, Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner and Satya Prakash Jaravata, MLA hearing a complaint during the grievance committee meeting in John Hall at Civil line, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, 22 May 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek's story)

In another matter, he directed that possession be given to owners of EWS [economically weaker section] flats, that were allotted in 2013.

The agriculture minister was chairing the district grievance committee meeting at John Hall in Civil Lines on Monday.

“The committee heard 18 complaints of which 11 were resolved and directions were given to officials to resolve the remaining complaints. All efforts are being made to ensure that grievances of residents are heard and resolved,” he said.

After hearing the matter of non-completion of community centre in Sector 14, Dalal said the district administration should get the entire construction work of the community centre investigated by the district vigilance committee and prepare a report in which all such projects, wherein the construction work is still incomplete even after spending the estimated budget, are mentioned.

“A detailed report on all projects that have remained incomplete even after spending the estimated budget must be prepared. The matter of Sector 14 community centre should be probed by the district vigilance committee,” he said.

In another complaint related to the development works in Sector 4, the agriculture minister directed the officials concerned to prepare a detailed project report by appointing a consultant within the stipulated time for providing basic facilities such as roads, sewerage and streetlights in the sector.

The minister also directed the civic authorities to remove debris from the roads in Sector 4 in the next one week and to clean the sewage lines in the sector within a month.

In another complaint related to the grain market, Dalal directed that authorities carry out beautification of the grain and vegetable market.

On the issue of allotment of EWS plots in Sector 102, which has been delayed by almost nine years, the minister directed that possession be given to the allottees within the next three months. He also said that if possession is not given within three months, then the district administration should initiate criminal action.

After hearing a complaint pertaining to non-availability of beds in private hospitals under the ECHS panel to retired officials from services, the minister directed the district civil surgeon to call a meeting with private hospitals and get the issue resolved.