Two men who had allegedly trafficked at least ten people from various areas of Haryana and Rajasthan in the last several months to Myanmar via Thailand were arrested by police on Thursday, said police officers on Friday, adding that they were part of an international syndicate that duped US nationals. Haryana brothers held for trafficking people to Myanmar

Police identified the duo as Vijender Singh alias Sonu, 23, and his brother Jitender Singh alias Monu, 21, originally from Badwa village of Bhiwani. They were deported from Myanmar on Thursday and were taken on five-day police remand for interrogation after production before a court on Friday.

The complainant, Manjeet Singh, 22, originally from Rohtak, Haryana was caught by Myanmar Army on October 22 with several other Indians who were coerced to work for the gang from a remote area located on Myanmar-Thailand border. He filed a police complaint at Cybercrime police station (South) against the Haryana based traffickers on November 15.

Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (cybercrime), said that the cybercrime gang was being operated by Chinese nationals, used to pay $1,000 for trapping victims in India and $3,000 for facilitating their illegal entry to Myanmar after bringing them to Thailand.

“Vijender promised Manjeet, who worked in a private firm in Sector 65, that he will help in getting a high-paying job in Thailand using connections of his younger brother,” he said.

“He fell in the trap and paid ₹50,000 to Vijender for an air ticket and flew to Thailand on March 23,” he said.

ACP said that Jitender received Manjeet in Thailand and took away his Thai currency and travel documents.

“Afterwards he took Manjeet to the Myanmar border in a car and made him enter the country illegally and handed him over to the gang,” he said.

“The call centre was located on the Myanmar-Thailand border. Manjeet contacted Vijender for defrauding him but the suspect threatened him with dire consequences,” he said.

Investigators said that Manjeet kept working there for several months until the Myanmar Army busted the centre. They handed over at least 250 Indians including Manjeet, Vijender and Jitender to police who were finally deported to India in multiple flights on different dates this month. They all were held up at Wazirabad police academy, Delhi