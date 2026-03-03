Haryana Budget: Gurugram set to get 14 km elevated road, 5 flyovers

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced a series of major infrastructure projects for Gurugram in the state budget, including a 14 km elevated corridor, revival of the Greater Southern Peripheral Road and construction of five flyovers aimed at reducing congestion. Greater SPR outer ring road to link Sector 58 and Manesar; 11 km model roads and rural six lane corridor also planned. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A 14km elevated road will be constructed from Ghata to Vatika Chowk and from Vatika Chowk to NH48 at an estimated cost of around ₹2,900 crore, officials said. Of this, the first 5.1km-long eight-lane elevated corridor from Vatika Chowk to NH48 will cost approximately ₹1,065 crore, while the 8.84km-long eight-lane elevated road from Vatika Chowk to Ghata will be developed at a cost of ₹1,846 crore, they added.

According to GMDA officials, the DPR for the elevated road has been prepared by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. Following budget approval, the tender process will begin, and the project is expected to be completed within approximately two and a half years after tender allocation. The road will benefit sectors, colonies and societies from Sector 45 to Sector 115, they added.

During the budget announcement, Saini also announced the revival of the Greater Southern Peripheral Road connecting Sector 58 with Manesar. The project involves the acquisition of 671 acres for the 21 km road linking Sector 58 on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road to IMT Manesar via MG Road, the Gurugram-Sohna Highway and the SPR. “We have successfully revived the decade-pending Greater Southern Peripheral Road project in Gurugram. Approximately 671 acres of land across 14 villages have been notified, and the award will be announced shortly. This approximately 21 km road from Sector 58 to Manesar will function as an outer ring road for New Gurugram,” said Saini. He added that the project will ease congestion on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, the Gurugram-Sohna Highway and the SPR and improve traffic flow towards the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Five flyovers will be built at Ambedkar Chowk, Dadi Sati Chowk, Z Chowk Millennium City Centre Metro Station, Bakhtawar Chowk and Garhi Harsaru Railway Crossing at a cost of approximately ₹302 crore. GMDA officials said tenders for Dadi Sati Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk will be floated within 15 days. The Bakhtawar Chowk flyover will be constructed by Gurugram Metro Rail Limited. The DPR for Garhi Harsaru Railway Crossing is being prepared and has railway department approval. It will connect Sectors 37C and D to the Dwarka Expressway, benefiting around 10,000 families.

Additionally, 11 km of main roads, including MG Road and Netaji Subhash Chandra Marg, will be developed as model roads at a cost of ₹77 crore, officials said. A six-lane road from Harsaru village to Jhajjar via Wazirpur was also announced to improve rural infrastructure, they added.