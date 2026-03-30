Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed the officials to identify suitable locations for installing water harvesting systems across the state. Haryana CM directs installation of water harvesting systems, reviews pre-monsoon preparations

Chairing a meeting with the officers of the Urban Local Bodies Department here, Saini directed the officials to take concrete arrangements to address the waterlogging issues that arise during the monsoon season.

During the meeting, he reviewed in detail the pre-monsoon preparations, including drain cleaning, water drainage systems, and sanitation arrangements, and issued necessary directions to the concerned officers.

He directed that areas facing drainage issues should be identified, and alternative solutions should be adopted.

Saini particularly emphasised exploring the option of installing water harvesting systems at such locations to enable rainwater conservation and significantly reduce waterlogging problems.

The chief minister further directed the officers to prepare comprehensive and updated data related to water harvesting in the state.

This should include details of locations where such systems are already installed, how many are functioning properly, and where new installations are required.

He said that these systems should be effectively implemented across all government departments, and where these systems have not yet been installed, they should be set up on a priority basis, especially in waterlogging-prone areas.

Saini also held detailed discussions on further improving the sanitation system in the state.

The officers apprised the chief minister that modern technology, particularly implementing a radio frequency identification -based system for door-to-door garbage collection, is being used to strengthen sanitation management, leading to improved monitoring and transparency. Continuous efforts are being made in this direction.

Saini also reviewed the GPS-based waste collection system and directed officials to ensure its effective monitoring. The officers informed that RFID technology is being used in this system to make the waste collection process more organised and transparent.

The chief minister also focused on the welfare of 'Safai Karmcharis' and directed that they be provided with uniforms, shoes, and other essential safety equipment.

The meeting also discussed sanitation, drainage, and water availability in major cities like Gurugram and Faridabad. The chief minister directed that special attention be given to these urban areas to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience.

Chief Secretary, Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Arun Gupta, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Saket Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Ashok Kumar Meena, along with other departmental officers, also attended the meeting.

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