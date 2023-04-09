Gurugram: Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the state government is implementing a ‘zero dropout policy’ to ensure that no child in the state remains out of school by next year. Taking this initiative ahead, about 48 lakh children in the age group of 6 to 18 years are being tracked for their status of education, he said.

Zero dropout policy to help Haryana students, says CM Khattar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented in Haryana by 2025.

Khattar was addressing students, parents, and teachers at the inaugural ceremony of a school in Sector 49.

Khattar also referred to the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that under the scheme, two schools in each of the 135 blocks of the state will be opened by next year. “Education will be imparted according to the National Education Policy in these schools. The government has set a target to implement the National Education Policy across the country by 2030, but in Haryana it will be fully implemented by 2025,” he said.

Khattar said 550,000 digital tablets have been given to students of government schools across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to the education system of the 21st century, the chief minister said that things change with time. “Haryana too has yielded positive results in the last eight years by adopting advancement in education, health, security, self-reliance and good governance. Digital tablets were distributed to the students of classes 10 to 12 so that they are better connected. Education is being imparted through smart classrooms in government schools across Haryana,” the chief minister said. Along with studies in the cluster scheme, attention will also be given to skill development, he added.

Referring to a cluster scheme to develop the system of education in Haryana, the chief minister said that clusters consisting of four to five villages have been formed in the state. In every cluster, three faculties — arts, science and commerce — will be imparted with a focus on special skills for senior students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister said, “The state has purchased 150 new buses under the ‘Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana’ (safe transport scheme) to safely ferry girl students to their schools or colleges and one nodal officer has also been appointed in each educational institution for the transportation of girl students”.

Khattar also appreciated the Bharti Foundation for providing free education in 40 schools across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON