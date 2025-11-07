Haryana CM to inspect newly installed light and sound show at Leisure Valley park in Gurugram

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will inspect the light and sound show along with the newly installed fountains at the Leisure valley park (Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Park) in Sector 29 on Sunday. The show will be played daily between 6 pm and 8 pm, at a cost of ₹8 crore by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The light and music show at Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior GMDA official said that the CM will inspect the park on Sunday evening and may inaugurate the newly set up light and sound show, making it a major attraction for residents. “The park has been given a major uplift by GMDA under the CSR and an amount of ₹8 crore has been spent on it,” said the official.

The show includes three 10-minute sets each. The first show will showcase the childhood of Lord Hanuman and the burning of Lanka through a screen amid waves of water. The second show will provide information about Guru Dronacharya, while the third show will focus on spreading awareness about the social evils,” he said.

The GMDA has also constructed an amphitheatre in front of the main fountain for visitors with a seating capacity for approximately 250 people. Additionally, benches are installed throughout the 25-acre park for people to sit. “We have also installed gym equipment for visitors who want to exercise,” said the official.

A facelift has been given to three entrances and lights are being installed around the fountains, said the official, adding, “We have also replaced the files in the fountains to ensure a clean look and to prevent any water leakage from the surface.”