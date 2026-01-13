Haryana: Doctor held ‘for trying to extort ₹16 lakh via false rape case’

A doctor of the Haryana health department was arrested in Panchkula on Sunday for allegedly extorting ₹16 lakh from a man by implicating him in a fake rape case, police said on Monday. Police say suspended doctor used wife to file false complaint against Gurugram property dealer, sought money to withdraw FIR (HT)

Police identified the accused as a 42-year-old resident of Manuwas in Nuh. The man, who police said was earlier posted at civil hospitals in Gurugram and Panchkula, is presently under suspension for the past one and half years on charges of dereliction of duty.

Investigators said the accused allegedly used his wife to get a “false rape complaint” registered against a 34-year-old property dealer of Wazirabad at the Women’s Police Station in Sector 51 on October 24. Police said the man then allegedly attempted to extort ₹16 lakh from the victim to withdraw the complaint.

The victim, a named accused in the rape FIR, runs an office in Sector 50, which the accused used to visit in 2023. Police said the doctor’s wife is yet to be arrested.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said it emerged during the investigation that the doctor had a financial dispute with the victim for the past three years.

Police said the property dealer produced a video recorded at his office on August 12, 2023, purportedly showing the doctor’s wife “threatening to implicate him in a fake rape case” if he failed to pay money to her husband. HT has not seen the video in question.

An FIR for extortion and criminal intimidation was registered against the accused doctor and his wife on the dealer’s complaint at Sector-50 police station on Saturday, leading to his arrest.

The doctor was produced before a court on Monday and taken on two-day police remand for interrogation.