Haryana health minister reviews progress of upcoming hospital in Gurugram

Haryana health minister Dr Kamal Gupta on Sunday visited the construction site of the upcoming 700-bed hospital at Civil Lines near the old civic body office in Gurugram to review its progress, people familiar with the matter said. Haryana health minister Dr Kamal Gupta and chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav at the construction site of the 700-bed Civil Hospital on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Gupta said high-quality healthcare facilities in Gurugram are a key contributor to Haryana’s economic growth, and that the new hospital will bring significant advancements and new employment opportunities.

“It is a priority for the Haryana government to ensure top-notch healthcare facilities in Gurugram. Strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, training health workers, and enhancing community participation in health administration will remain central to our efforts,” he said. “Any challenges identified during the construction process should be promptly addressed to avoid delays,” he added.

During the inspection, Gupta engaged in detailed discussions with officials about key areas of the hospital, including emergency services, outpatient departments, patient wards, and specialised units, and reviewed the building plan, parking, and residential blocks.

Officials said that the hospital would be a 10-storey building with basement parking, a separate tuberculosis block, a service block, and a residential block.