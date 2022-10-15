Haryana is the best-governed, Khattar cites Public Affairs Index Report- 2022

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that Haryana has been ranked the best-governed state in the Public Affairs Index Report, 2022, prepared by Bengaluru-based think tank Public Affairs Center (PAC). The CM was addressing a public gathering in Naya Gaon village in Gurugram. Haryana ranked at the top among other large states in the report which was released on Friday.

According to the report, Haryana has been leading in social, economic and political justice. It topped among major states with a score of 0.6948, followed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Karnataka. “We have tried to solve problems by making the system transparent and bringing radical changes to governance. We are also trying to resolve all pending grievances,” Khattar said.

The CM also stated that making the state free of corruption is the utmost priority of his government. He also drew public attention to the state crackdown on crime and gangsters, noting that his government will further curb all criminal activities. Khattar shared details of his recent visit to Dubai and said that the global city to be developed over 1000 acres of land in Gurugram district will be at par with Singapore and Dubai.

“We wish to have Sohna and Panchgaon as stops on the Shatabdi train route. More industries will be established in this area, along with the establishment of other commercial activities with ever-expanding infrastructure. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is being constructed from this area too,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON