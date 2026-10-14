Haryana orders stricter penalties for illegal tree felling, compensatory plantation
The directions also require DFOs to impose environmental compensation in cases where trees are felled without permission or where conditions attached to felling permissions are violated
The Haryana forest department has directed district forest officers (DFOs) across the state to impose environmental compensation on those found violating tree-felling rules and ensure that at least three indigenous trees are planted for every tree felled with permission, in compliance with directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), officials said.
Surinder Dangi, DFO Gurugram, told HT on Tuesday that the directions would be implemented in the district with immediate effect.
“As per the directions received, while granting permission to fell trees, the concerned DFO must ensure compensatory plantation of at least three trees of indigenous variety for every tree cut. The plantation can be undertaken on the applicant’s land or at another site specified by the officer, with the department responsible for ensuring the trees’ conservation for at least five years,” he said.
Officials said the department, in a letter dated September 21, had reiterated the NGT’s directions in the case of Sukhbir Singh vs Union of India and Others, instructing forest officers to prevent and detect unauthorised tree felling and initiate legal action against violations.
The directions also require DFOs to impose environmental compensation in cases where trees are felled without permission or where conditions attached to felling permissions are violated.
“From now on, the EC will also include the value of timber or forest produce, as calculated under the department’s prescribed rates, along with the amount required for compensatory plantation at three times the number of trees felled and their five-year maintenance,” Dangi said.
Officials said that if a violator failed to pay the compensation, the DFO could send a recovery certificate to the deputy commissioner for recovering the amount as arrears of land revenue.
The directions come amid continuing concerns over illegal tree felling and shortcomings in compensatory plantation across Haryana.
In August 2026, HT reported that the NGT had sought details from the Haryana chief secretary on steps taken towards the proposed Haryana Tree Preservation Act, 2026, after raising concerns over gaps in the existing regulatory framework and compliance with its interim directions.
The tribunal had also flagged instances where compensatory plantation was not carried out despite permission having been granted to fell trees. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 30.
An earlier compliance report submitted to the tribunal recorded that 12,587 trees were felled in Gurugram between November 1, 2024, and November 6, 2025, against permissions granted for 17,852 trees. The report also highlighted a shortfall in compensatory plantation, raising questions over the implementation of tree-replacement requirements.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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