Haryana proposes stricter tree protection law, mandates 10 saplings for every tree felled
The legislation is aimed at maintaining green cover, combating pollution and conserving soil across the state
The Haryana government has proposed a stricter legal framework to protect trees outside forest areas, making prior permission mandatory for felling green trees and requiring plantation of 10 trees for every tree cut. The proposed Haryana Preservation of Trees Act, 2026, also provides for a penalty of ₹10,000 per tree, environmental compensation and a minimum three-month imprisonment for failure to pay the prescribed dues.
The legislation is aimed at maintaining green cover, combating pollution and conserving soil across the state. It will apply to all non-forest areas of Haryana, including areas notified under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, where tree felling is regulated. Forest and wildlife areas recorded with the Forest and Wildlife Department will remain governed by existing forest and wildlife laws.
Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh said the legislation reflects the government’s commitment to protecting Haryana’s green cover, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas such as the Aravallis. “Trees are essential for maintaining ecological balance and improving air quality. Through this legislation, we want to ensure that development does not come at the cost of our green cover. The requirement of 10 compensatory trees for every tree felled will help strengthen the state’s efforts towards environmental conservation,” Singh said.
Under the proposed law, no person will be allowed to fell a green tree on non-forest land without permission from a designated Tree Officer, except in specified cases. The restriction will also cover cutting, removing or disposing of fallen green trees. In municipal areas, pruning or pollarding branches exceeding 30 cm in girth will also require permission, while pruning in agricultural fields will be exempt.
The Act defines a tree as a woody plant with a trunk girth of at least 30 cm, measured at breast height in the plains. In ecologically sensitive areas of the Shivalik and Aravalli hills, where trees grow slowly, the measurement will be taken at the collar at ground level.
According to the proposed draft, seen by HT, applications for tree-felling permission will have to be submitted through the Forest and Wildlife Department’s online portal on the Haryana e-Seva platform. The Tree Officer will be required to decide applications within 30 days. Applications relating to fallen green trees will have to be decided within three days. If no decision is taken within the stipulated period, the application will automatically be forwarded to the appellate authority, saidprincipal chief conservator of forests (HoFF), Haryana
Anyone granted permission to fell a green tree will be required to arrange 10 compensatory trees through the Forest Department, preferably in the same district. The applicant will have to deposit the prescribed amount in the Compensatory Tree Plantation Fund, covering plantation and maintenance for five years. This requirement will not apply to permissions for pruning specified branches.
The proposed legislation provides for a penalty of ₹10,000 for every tree felled or irreparably damaged in violation of the law, along with environmental compensation equivalent to 20 times the cost of compensatory plantation and five-year maintenance. Failure to deposit the penalty and compensation will attract a minimum imprisonment of three months.
Tree Officers will also have the power to seize tools, vehicles and other equipment used in illegal felling. Forest, revenue and police officers will be authorised to intervene to prevent offences.
The government will also have the power to prohibit the felling of a particular tree or class of trees for a specified period in the public interest, the draft suggests.
According to Forest Survey of India 2021, Haryana’s tree cover was reduced by 140 sq km. Tree cover is defined as all tree patches of a size less than one hectare occurring outside the recorded forest area. In Haryana, the tree cover for the 2021 assessment was 1,425 sq km, which was 1,565 sq km in 2019.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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