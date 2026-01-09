Haryana revises HCS exam syllabus, aligns with UPSC

The Haryana government has notified a revised syllabus for the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) and Allied Services examinations, replacing the framework that had been in place since 2007. The new syllabus, issued through an extraordinary gazette notification on Wednesday, will apply to both the preliminary and main written examinations and supersedes the notification dated February 9, 2021. The notification was issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The notification was issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi under Rule 11(1) of the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008, with officials saying the move is aimed at aligning the state civil services examination with contemporary administrative, social and economic challenges.

The revised syllabus will apply from the next HCS examination cycle notified after January 7, 2026, replacing the February 9, 2021 framework for all forthcoming preliminary and main exams.

“Under the revised structure, the preliminary examination will consist of two papers, General Studies and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). The General Studies paper will cover subjects such as general science, current national and international events, Indian history and the freedom movement, geography, polity, economy, mental ability, and Haryana-specific topics, including its economy, society, culture and language. The CSAT paper will test comprehension, communication skills, logical reasoning, decision-making, basic numeracy and data interpretation at the Class X level,” the order said.

The main written examination syllabus has been detailed across multiple papers. English and Hindi papers will assess comprehension, essay writing and proficiency in grammar and expression. Four General Studies papers will cover Indian and world history, society, geography, the Constitution, governance, international relations, economic development, agriculture, infrastructure, science and technology, internal security, environmental issues and disaster management.

A separate paper on ethics, integrity and aptitude will focus on moral values in public life, probity in governance, emotional intelligence and ethical decision-making, with case studies as a key component. The syllabus also emphasises Haryana-specific issues across papers.

Compared to the 2007 framework, the revised syllabus aligns more closely with the UPSC pattern, trimming fragmented and outdated topics, reducing rote factual components, and merging overlapping areas such as governance, polity, economy and internal security, while integrating Haryana-specific issues across General Studies papers.

The notification does not announce any changes to the marking scheme, number of papers, marks distribution or qualifying criteria, with officials clarifying that the reform is limited to syllabus content while the existing evaluation framework remains unchanged.

The notification clarifies that the revised syllabus will govern future HCS (Executive Branch) and allied services examinations, marking one of the most significant updates in nearly two decades.

“The revised syllabus feels more structured and contemporary. Since it is closer to the UPSC pattern, it reduces confusion and allows us to prepare in a more focused way,” said Ankit Sharma, an HCS aspirant preparing for his second attempt.

“The removal of outdated topics and greater emphasis on governance, ethics and current issues is a welcome change. It tests understanding rather than rote learning,” said Muskan Dhankhar, a third-time aspirant from Gurugram.