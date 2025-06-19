Haryana Roadways employees stage statewide protest after attack on conductor

Haryana Roadways employees across the state staged a two-hour protest on Tuesday, demanding the swift arrest of those who assaulted a conductor from the Fatehabad depot on Sunday night. The protest, called by the Haryana Roadways employees’ joint action committee, saw large gatherings at bus stands, including in Gurugram, where staff voiced their anger over rising assaults on roadways personnel. A senior official from Haryana Roadways, said that the department is actively following up on the case (HT Archive)

The committee warned of intensifying their agitation if police fail to arrest the accused soon. “If the police don’t arrest the attackers quickly, we will have to start a big protest across Haryana,” said Satyendra Kadyan, a representative of the joint action committee. “This is not just about one person—it’s about the safety of every staff member. Every week, we hear about drivers or conductors being threatened. If the government can’t keep us safe, how could we do our jobs?”

Despite the protest, bus services continued running normally throughout the two-hour demonstration. Haryana Roadways staff in Gurugram described the action as symbolic, designed to send a message to government officials rather than disrupt operations. Buses went about their usual routines, with all routes maintained and no delays reported during the protest period, officials said.

The protest was in response to an incident on June 16, when a Haryana Roadways bus returning from Haridwar to Fatehabad was halted in Hisar. A group of young men boarded the bus, and one among them allegedly refused to buy a ticket and demanded to be dropped at Dhandur, a location where long-route buses are not permitted to stop. When the conductor refused, the youth allegedly called in others who later assaulted the conductor, identified as Krishna, leaving him seriously injured. He is currently admitted to a hospital, officials said.

Meanwhile, a senior official from Haryana Roadways, requesting anonymity, said that the department is actively following up on the case. “Our concerned officers are in constant touch with the police. We are pushing for early arrests and have asked local administration to ensure better protection for our staff,” the official added.

Employees in Gurugram said such instances of violence are part of a growing trend. “We deal with rude passengers and threats almost every day, but the Fatehabad incident shows how unsafe we really are. And no one takes action quickly,” said Praveen Deswal, a senior employee with Haryana Roadways.