Haryana SIT makes seventh arrest in Pak-linked espionage and terror funding case

Haryana Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday made a seventh arrest in a Pakistan-linked espionage and terror funding case, apprehending a lawyer from Nuh, who reportedly had ties with another lawyer involved in a hawala network, officers aware of the matter said. The accused was formally arrested on Tuesday after being detained for interrogation earlier in the day, officers said.

The accused, Nayub Khan, a resident of Bhango village in Tauru, was formally arrested on Tuesday after being detained for interrogation earlier in the day, officers said. Khan reportedly had ties with Rizwan, a lawyer from Kherkadi who was arrested for his alleged involvement in a hawala network suspected to be funnelling money to Pakistan-backed handlers.

Investigators said that both of them worked at the Gurugram district court and were suspected to be coordinating financial transactions. Police said Khan and Rizwan had travelled to Punjab on multiple occasions, activating key hawala routes.

So far, two lawyers from Nuh have been arrested and five others from Punjab’s Jalandhar and Amritsar districts have been arrested in connection with the case. Police said the accused will be produced in court, and the SIT is likely to seek custodial remand to examine his suspected role and identify additional links in the network.

Residents in Nuh said the recurring arrests have fuelled anxiety, with the district repeatedly appearing in high-profile national security investigations.

Senior officers said the probe is still in an early stage and more revelations are likely. “The network is layered, and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” an SIT official said, adding that investigators are tracking digital communication, financial trails and cross-border linkages.